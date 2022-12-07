Goldfinch (GFI) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $20.48 million and approximately $160,043.96 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00003966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,737,408 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

