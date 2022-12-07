GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.54. 29,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,634,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.
GoodRx Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.88.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
