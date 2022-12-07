GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.54. 29,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,634,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 59,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in GoodRx by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.