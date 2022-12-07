Gregg Owen Lehman Sells 25,000 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InfuSystem alerts:

On Wednesday, November 9th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 19,743 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $176,897.28.

On Monday, September 12th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 1,900 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $14,972.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 8,889 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $68,889.75.

InfuSystem Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of INFU traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 33,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,746. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 159,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About InfuSystem

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.