Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €50.00 by Berenberg Bank

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($52.63) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 147.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on shares of Grenke in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on Grenke in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Grenke Trading Down 3.2 %

GLJ traded down €0.66 ($0.69) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €20.20 ($21.26). The company had a trading volume of 37,601 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.24. The stock has a market cap of $939.21 million and a P/E ratio of 9.44. Grenke has a 52 week low of €17.99 ($18.94) and a 52 week high of €33.32 ($35.07).

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

