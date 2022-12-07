Grin Trading 16% Higher This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Grin has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $947,888.60 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,823.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00456914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022463 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00846198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00110787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00647309 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00240836 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

