GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Up 4%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 25,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,946,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $385.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,966,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 89,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $10,683,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 716,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Stories

