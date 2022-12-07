GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Up 4%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 25,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,946,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.
GrowGeneration Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $385.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.