Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) & Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Financial Comparison

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Burlington Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Burlington Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and Burlington Stores’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores $9.32 billion 1.40 $408.84 million $2.48 80.51

Analyst Recommendations

Burlington Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and Burlington Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Comercial Chedraui 0 1 1 0 2.50 Burlington Stores 1 3 16 0 2.75

Burlington Stores has a consensus price target of $212.58, indicating a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Burlington Stores’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and Burlington Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores 1.94% 37.58% 3.71%

Summary

Burlington Stores beats Grupo Comercial Chedraui on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers. It operates 306 stores, including 198 tiendas chedraui, 60 super chedraui, 15 super che, and 33 supercito stores; and 7 distribution centers in Mexico, as well as 125 self-service stores, such as 64 El Super and 61 Fiesta stores in the United States. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 837 stores under the Burlington Stores name, 2 stores under the Cohoes Fashions name, and 1 store under the MJM Designer Shoes name in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

