Guggenheim Boosts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $63.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Spire Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Spire stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $68.68. 4,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,230. Spire has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18.

Institutional Trading of Spire

About Spire

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spire by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

