Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Trading 3.2% Higher

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.20 and last traded at $58.31. 8,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,234,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

