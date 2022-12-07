Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $11.43

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.00. Guild shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 10 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Guild in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Guild Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $717.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Guild had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $261.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Guild by 0.3% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guild by 837.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,539 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Guild by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

