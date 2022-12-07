H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives $117.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on HNNMY shares. Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 91 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

