Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.38. Haleon shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 489,628 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

