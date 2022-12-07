Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Lowered by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,885,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,950,106 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.98% of Halliburton worth $278,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after buying an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after acquiring an additional 377,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $677,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. 241,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,442,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.99.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

