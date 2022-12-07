Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up 0.9% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $56,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.41. 21,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,004. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

