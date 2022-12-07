Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. 167,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,584,027. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

