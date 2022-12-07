Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HOG opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,684,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after buying an additional 270,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,480,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.