Head-To-Head Comparison: 1st Capital Bancorp (FISB) vs. The Competition

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) is one of 170 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare 1st Capital Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bancorp $32.24 million $7.63 million 6.63 1st Capital Bancorp Competitors $6.95 billion $1.90 billion 10.39

Profitability

1st Capital Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp. 1st Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bancorp 24.98% N/A N/A 1st Capital Bancorp Competitors 25.58% 11.94% 1.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 1st Capital Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Capital Bancorp Competitors 926 6384 6219 258 2.42

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 13.56%. Given 1st Capital Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1st Capital Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

1st Capital Bancorp rivals beat 1st Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders. It also offers consumer lending solutions; business, agriculture and wine industry, and commercial real estate lending products; personal loans for business owners; and small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, the company invests in securities; provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and offers remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, electronic bill payment, remote ACH origination, and remote wire transfer request, as well as cash management services. It serves customers through full-service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

