Head to Head Comparison: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) vs. HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 19.88% 14.81% 0.74% HDFC Bank 23.11% 16.60% 1.96%

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $24.67 billion 1.58 $4.83 billion $5.24 8.21 HDFC Bank $22.51 billion 5.63 $5.09 billion $2.92 23.48

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and HDFC Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HDFC Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HDFC Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and HDFC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 8 1 0 2.11 HDFC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $81.41, suggesting a potential upside of 89.19%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and wealth, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities. It also provides personal, home, car, two wheeler, business, educational, gold, consumer, and rural loans; loans against properties, securities, rental receivables, and assets; loans for professionals; government sponsored programs; and loans on credit card, as well as working capital and commercial/construction equipment finance, healthcare/medical equipment and commercial vehicle finance, dealer finance, and term and professional loans. The company offers credit, debit, prepaid, and forex cards; payment and collection, export, import, remittance, bank guarantee, letter of credit, trade, hedging, and merchant and cash management services; insurance and investment products. It provides short term finance, bill discounting, structured finance, export credit, loan syndication, and documents collection services; online and wholesale, mobile, and phone banking services; unified payment interface, immediate payment, national electronic funds transfer, and real time gross settlement services; and channel financing, vendor financing, reimbursement account, money market, derivatives, employee trusts, cash surplus corporates, tax payment, and bankers to rights/public issue services, as well as financial solutions for supply chain partners and agricultural customers. The company operates 6,378 branches and 18,620 automated teller machines in 3,203 cities/towns. As of March 31, 2022, it had 21,683 banking outlets. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

