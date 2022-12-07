Head-To-Head Comparison: Hagerty (HGTY) vs. Its Rivals

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hagerty to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Hagerty has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hagerty and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million -$46.36 million -15.72 Hagerty Competitors $9.40 billion $793.06 million 166.51

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hagerty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty. Hagerty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

19.8% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hagerty and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hagerty Competitors 144 940 1152 27 2.47

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 21.97%. Given Hagerty’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hagerty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty -1.30% -28.67% -4.08% Hagerty Competitors 4.85% 28.11% 3.30%

Summary

Hagerty competitors beat Hagerty on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

