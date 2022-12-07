Head to Head Contrast: Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) vs. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Oncology has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cullinan Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aptose Biosciences and Cullinan Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 976.24%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -92.87% -81.08% Cullinan Oncology N/A -33.66% -31.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Cullinan Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$65.35 million ($0.61) -1.18 Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 28.90 -$65.57 million $2.22 5.41

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cullinan Oncology. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullinan Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.