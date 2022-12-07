HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.51 million. HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.35 EPS.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,830. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -91.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

