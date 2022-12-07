Hello Group (MOMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $906.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hello Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 104,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hello Group by 135.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

