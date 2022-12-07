Hello Group (MOMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $906.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.
