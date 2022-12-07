HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0246 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. HI has a market capitalization of $68.03 million and $631,864.07 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010856 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00236773 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003745 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02454598 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $620,739.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.