Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Acquired by Conversant Capital LLC

Conversant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up 3.7% of Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 2.6 %

HGV stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. 28,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.61. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

