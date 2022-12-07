Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HGV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 692,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 408,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $7,986,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of HGV stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,657. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $55.23. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

