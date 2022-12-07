HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Update

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $41,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,012.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 252.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 32.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HNI in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HNI. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. HNI has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.94.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

