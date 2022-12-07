Hooked Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $142.28 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00013969 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $117.51 million and approximately $142.28 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $947.26 or 0.05626381 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00496071 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.99 or 0.29911959 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.38363839 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $97,670,568.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

