Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) vs. Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Financial Analysis

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Horizon Group Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.27 billion 9.39 $262.48 million $1.50 42.75

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Horizon Group Properties and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus price target of $76.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.29%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties 19.36% 18.30% 5.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

(Get Rating)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Group Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Group Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.