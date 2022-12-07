Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152,000 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.14% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $24,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $744,453,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after acquiring an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,135,000 after acquiring an additional 801,217 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after acquiring an additional 683,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,432,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 84,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,221. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

