Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $259.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.01. 2,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day moving average is $225.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

