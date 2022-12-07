Hxro Price Up 45.1% Over Last Week (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Hxro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $35.48 million and approximately $3,002.44 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 45.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

