i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 156,389 shares.The stock last traded at 2.79 and had previously closed at 2.93.

IAUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

