IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director M Anne Szostak Sells 740 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.39. The company had a trading volume of 316,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,084. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.99. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
