IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director M Anne Szostak Sells 740 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.39. The company had a trading volume of 316,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,084. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.99. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

