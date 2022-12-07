iMedia Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:IMBIL)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

iMedia Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMBIL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 2,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

