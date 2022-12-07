Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.89

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 1424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Immunovant Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,409.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $165,450. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

