Insider Buying: Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Major Shareholder Purchases 10,526,316 Shares of Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $58.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $458.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aspen Aerogels

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.