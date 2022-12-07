Insider Buying: Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) Director John Robert Barnett purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$74.22 per share, with a total value of C$111,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,070,600.

John Robert Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, John Robert Barnett purchased 500 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$77.17 per share, with a total value of C$38,585.00.

Clairvest Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CVG stock traded down C$3.58 on Wednesday, reaching C$73.91. 1,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952. Clairvest Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$55.00 and a 52 week high of C$80.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.24.

About Clairvest Group

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

