Insider Selling: Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPP traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Green Plains Partners LP has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,867.81% and a net margin of 52.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the period. EVR Research LP raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

