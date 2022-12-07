Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells 27,046 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $448,422.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phil Mottram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,153,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,785,215. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

