Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells 9,817 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. 1,395,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.22.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,757,000 after acquiring an additional 444,628 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after buying an additional 418,634 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

