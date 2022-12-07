Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells 9,817 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of THC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. 1,395,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.22.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,757,000 after acquiring an additional 444,628 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after buying an additional 418,634 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.