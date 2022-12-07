Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
USPH stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.12. 6,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.85%.
Several analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
