Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.12. 6,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $286,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,542,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $378,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

