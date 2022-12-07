Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Up to $84.08

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.08, but opened at $86.12. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $85.77, with a volume of 247 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $466,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 19.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.7% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

