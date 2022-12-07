Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.
A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,036,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,920,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,036,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,920,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,500 shares of company stock worth $19,669,167. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IBKR traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.79. 17,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,960. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.
