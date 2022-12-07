International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,304 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $193,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $147.92. 116,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day moving average of $134.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

