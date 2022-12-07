Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. 2,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.