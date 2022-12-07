Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 1.58% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,710,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMVM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

