Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Farfetch (FTCH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) in the last few weeks:

12/5/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $11.00 to $8.00.

12/2/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $8.50 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $13.00 to $10.00.

11/21/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from $12.00 to $11.00.

11/18/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Farfetch Stock Performance

NYSE FTCH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 1,882,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,953,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

Get Farfetch Ltd alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.