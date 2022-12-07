Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Farfetch (FTCH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) in the last few weeks:
- 12/5/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $8.50 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $13.00 to $10.00.
- 11/21/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from $12.00 to $11.00.
- 11/18/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Farfetch Stock Performance
NYSE FTCH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 1,882,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,953,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
