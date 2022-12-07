Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 47,438 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,969 put options.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,447,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,232,000 after purchasing an additional 369,601 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,477,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,218.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

NASDAQ Z traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,867. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

