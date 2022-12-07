iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

IQ traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.11. 484,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,581,677. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

