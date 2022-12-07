IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells $28,550.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IRadimed Stock Performance

IRadimed stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $3,848,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 73.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 94,762 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IRadimed by 150.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IRadimed by 46.4% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in IRadimed by 477.1% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRadimed Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

